Breaking News : Iran Tells Mediators It Will Not Be Deceived A Third Time, Rejects New U.S. Negotiations





As the U.S.-Iran war enters its fourth week, Iran has delivered a blunt message to mediators: it has been burned twice by American diplomacy and will not walk into the same trap again.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated publicly on CBS News Face the Nation that Tehran sees no reason to negotiate with Washington, pointing directly to a pattern of talks followed by strikes. “We were talking with them when they decided to attack us, and that was for the second time,” Araghchi said. “There is no good experience talking with Americans.





Iran’s position is rooted in two specific episodes. In June 2025, U.S.-Israeli strikes hit three Iranian nuclear sites while nuclear negotiations were active.

Then in February 2026, a third round of Oman and Geneva-mediated talks produced what Iran described as significant concessions, including a willingness to limit its uranium stockpile. Days later, on February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a large-scale joint operation targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, killing Supreme Leader Khamenei.





Araghchi has since described these talks as a “very bitter experience,” adding: “I don’t think talking with the Americans would be on our agenda anymore.”





Meanwhile, regional mediators including Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Qatar and Oman are attempting to open a new diplomatic channel, with a fragile five-day pause in strikes on Iranian power infrastructure currently in effect. Iran has not confirmed any new talks are underway.





Sources: CBS News Face the Nation (Araghchi interview), Axios, PBS NewsHour, The National, JURIST Legal Commentary



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