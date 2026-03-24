🇮🇷 Iran threatens desalination plants, raising regional concerns



Iran is raising concerns after signaling potential attacks on desalination facilities, a move that could have widespread impact across the region





Targeting such infrastructure could disrupt access to clean water on a national scale, effectively placing pressure on civilian populations without directly striking them



The development comes as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, with analysts warning that attacks on critical infrastructure may mark a new and more dangerous phase of the conflict





No official confirmation has been issued regarding specific targets or timelines, but the situation is being closely monitored due to its potential humanitarian and regional implications