Iran Threatens Romania: Hosting US Forces Makes You a Target in Our War



Tehran’s regime is now openly threatening a NATO ally over support for American operations against Iran.





On March 16, 2026, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson declared that if Romania allows its bases to be used by the US, “Romania will certainly be considered a participant in military aggression against Iran, and this action is completely unacceptable under international law.”





The statement added that Tehran would respond with “appropriate legal and political measures” and urged countries not to get involved.





This comes after Romania’s President Nicușor Dan approved the temporary deployment on March 11. The US can now station up to 500 personnel, refueling aircraft like KC-135s, surveillance gear, and related equipment at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base on the Black Sea.

The move supports ongoing US operations against the Iranian regime, following a prior partial US troop withdrawal from the same location.





Romania, a steadfast NATO eastern flank member, is stepping up to back its American ally against Tehran’s aggression.