Iran Threatens to Dump US Treasuries in Escalating Showdown with America



Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, delivered a blunt warning: the United States is using its Treasury bonds to fund war, and Tehran is prepared to sell off its holdings in response.





The statement comes as tensions spike over American threats to strike Iranian power infrastructure and Tehran’s repeated pledges to close the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.





Ghalibaf framed US debt as “blood-soaked” and urged global investors to think twice before buying more Treasuries, signaling that Iran views the securities as a legitimate economic target in any wider conflict.





Despite the rhetoric, bond markets barely flinched. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked up modestly to around 4.28 percent, driven more by general inflation and war-risk premiums than by any credible fear of a large-scale Iranian sell-off.





Iran has long used anti-US financial threats as part of its propaganda playbook, but no major Treasury dump has materialized in past confrontations.

For now, the comment looks more like saber-rattling than a concrete policy shift. Still, in a region already on edge, even symbolic moves can keep traders watching closely.