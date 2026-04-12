Iran Threatens to Open Fire on US Destroyers in Strait of Hormuz Showdown – Gets Embarrassed





Iran’s IRGC Navy just got caught on tape barking empty threats at American warships calmly sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.





On April 11, 2026, the guided-missile destroyers USS Frank E. Petersen and USS Michael Murphy transited the strait as part of US mine-clearing operations after Iran allegedly seeded the waters with hazards. Tehran denied the ships even passed through while its navy issued aggressive radio warnings captured in state media footage.





The full audio exchange lays it out:



[IRGC Navy Officer]: “This is Sepah Navy Station. You must alter course and go back to the Indian Ocean immediately. If you don’t obey my order, you will be targeted. Out.”





[US Navy Officer]: “This is Coalition Warship 121, engaged in transit passage in accordance with international law. No challenge is intended to you.”





[IRGC Navy Officer]: “US Navy warship, transiting in the vicinity of Jask port and Oman Sea, this is Sepah Navy. This is Sepah Navy. Last warning, last warning, last warning.”





[IRGC Navy Officer]: Attention all vessels, attention all vessels, attention all vessels in Oman Sea. This is Iranian Sepah Navy. If you see any warship in your vicinity, keep a distance more than 10 miles from them because I am ready to open fire on them without any warning.”





Classic Iranian bluster. The US Navy stuck to international waters and the law of the sea while the IRGC played tough guy over the radio. No shots fired, no course change—just another day of Tehran trying and failing to control a critical global chokepoint it doesn’t own.