Iran top commander vows to fight until “complete victory”

A senior Iranian military commander has declared that Iran will continue its military operations against the United States and Israel until achieving “complete victory,” reinforcing a hardline stance amid ongoing tensions.





Speaking via state broadcaster IRIB on March 24, the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated that the armed forces will defend the country’s territorial integrity at all costs and will not halt operations until their objectives are fully achieved.





The statement comes as parallel diplomatic efforts reportedly continue between Washington and Tehran, including a temporary pause in U.S. airstrikes to allow space for negotiations described as “progressing.”





However, the contrasting signals between Iran’s military posture and diplomatic channels have raised concerns over the prospects of any near-term agreement, with Israeli security officials remaining skeptical about Tehran’s intentions.