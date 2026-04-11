IRAN TOUCHES DOWN IN ISLAMABAD AND THE REAL STORY IS WHO’S ON THE PLANE





Iran has arrived in Pakistan but it’s not soldiers or generals leading the charge. Instead, Tehran has sent a heavyweight political and economic team, and that speaks volumes.





At the centre is Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, joined by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and security chief Ali Akbar Ahmadian. But the real eyebrow-raiser? Central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati a man rarely seen on purely political missions.





His presence signals Tehran’s true agenda: money, not missiles. Alongside former IRGC commander Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the delegation suggests a calculated push for sanctions relief, access to frozen funds, and fresh economic deals.





This is not a war cabinet it’s a negotiating table on the move. Tehran appears confident it holds the upper hand, and is now looking to cash in on it.