Iran vows to fight on until sanctions lifted, demands compensation; accuses Israel of blocking ceasefire





A senior military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader has declared that the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel will continue until Iran receives full compensation for damages and all economic sanctions are lifted





Brigadier General Mohsen Rezaei stated that Iran will not back down unless there are legally binding international guarantees preventing future U.S. interference





He also claimed that the war “should have ended” more than a week ago, asserting that the United States had been ready to halt operations after realizing it could not win a prolonged conflict





Rezaei further accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately obstructing ceasefire efforts in order to prolong the war





The statements have not been independently verified, and no official response has yet been issued by U.S. or Israeli authorities