Iran Vows to Fight “Until Complete Victory” as Trump Claims Negotiations Underway



Nearly a month into the U.S.-Iran conflict, a senior Iranian military commander has publicly rejected any suggestion of ceasefire or negotiation, declaring that Iran’s armed forces will continue fighting until complete victory is achieved.





Major General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, stated on March 24 that Iran’s armed forces are “proud, victorious, and steadfast in defending Iran’s integrity,” and that this path will continue until complete victory. The statement came in direct response to President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. and Iran are engaged in active negotiations.





Aliabadi claimed that following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the k!lling of several senior commanders at the start of the conflict on February 28, the enemy had expected Iran to collapse within 48 hours due to a lack of leadership. He asserted that after nearly a month of fighting, that expectation had failed, and that the U.S. is now seeking an exit from the conflict through intermediary countries.





Iran’s position stands in sharp contrast to Trump’s public claims of ongoing talks. Pakistan has separately confirmed it is willing to host negotiations, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offering to facilitate dialogue between the two sides.





The gap between Washington’s and Tehran’s public narratives signals that any path to a ceasefire remains deeply contested.



Sources: Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Fox News, Siasat Daily, Iranian state media (March 24, 2026)