IRAN WAR – THE WAR MIGHT BE ABOUT SOMETHING MORE THAN JUST A NUCLEAR PROGRAM!



The official reason for this war was Iran’s nuclear program. And that’s real, I’ve written about it in detail.



But there may be a second reason.





One worth $6 billion a year. One that’s been sitting in classified US government documents since 1963.



It’s called the Ben Gurion Canal.





WHAT IT IS.



A proposed waterway cutting through Israel’s Negev Desert — from the Red Sea straight to the Mediterranean.



Bypassing the Suez Canal entirely.





The US and Israel have discussed building it for over 60 years.



A declassified 1963 American government memo even explored using 520 nuclear explosives to dig it.





It was never built. Because the path was never clear.



Until now.



WHO WINS IF IT GETS BUILT.



Israel collects an estimated $6 billion annually in transit fees and controls one of the world’s most critical trade corridors — independently, without anyone’s permission.





Saudi Arabia’s NEOM city sits directly at the mouth of the Gulf of Aqaba — exactly where ships would enter.



Every vessel waiting to transit anchors in Saudi waters. Riyadh becomes a global trade hub overnight.





The US controls the security of the route.



China’s Belt and Road Initiative which depends heavily on Suez, gets a direct American-aligned competitor.





WHO LOSES.



Egypt earns roughly $10 billion a year from Suez Canal tolls.



A competing route doesn’t just take market share — it permanently breaks Cairo’s monopoly on the shortest Europe-Asia passage.





That is an existential economic blow.



And the Palestinians.



The most direct route runs through or alongside Gaza.



A depopulated, devastated Gaza removes the single biggest physical obstacle to the project.





NOW LOOK AT WHAT THIS WAR ACCOMPLISHED.



Hamas — eliminated as a governing force.

Hezbollah — severely degraded.

Iran — bombed, ceasefire signed, on the defensive.

The Houthis — who were blocking Red Sea shipping, neutralized.





Every single force capable of disrupting a canal through this corridor has been weakened or removed in 41 days.



The nuclear program was the reason given. It was real. It was legitimate.





But when the dust settles and construction plans quietly resurface, remember this post.



Because in geopolitics, when this many pieces move in the same direction at the same time, it is rarely just one reason.



(Robert Kiyosaki: Author, Rich Dad Poor Dad)