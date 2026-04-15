Iran war “very close to over,” Trump says

President Donald Trump said he sees the Iran war as “very close to over.”

“I think it’s close to over. I view it as very close to over,” Trump said in an excerpt of an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo released on Tuesday.

Trump has repeatedly claimed victory and predicted the end of the war since just days after it began at the end of February, only for fighting to continue.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump teased the prospect of more talks with Iran after last weekend’s negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a deal, telling the New York Post that “something could be happening” in Pakistan over the next two days.

As of now, there are no known substantive plans for talks.

“We’ll see what happens. I think (Iran) want to make a deal very badly,” Trump told Bartiromo.