Breaking News : Iran Warns Hotels Housing U.S. Troops Are “Legitimate Military Targets” as American Forces Relocate from Bases





Iran has escalated its rhetoric against U.S. military presence in the Gulf, with multiple senior Iranian officials and state-linked media declaring that hotels and civilian facilities sheltering American troops across the Middle East are now considered legitimate military targets.





Fars News Agency, the semi-official outlet with direct ties to the Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Corps (IRGC), reported that a significant number of U.S. military bases in the region had been destroyed or rendered inoperable, forcing American forces to relocate to hotels and offices in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The outlet stated that any facility hosting U.S. military personnel would be treated as a valid military target.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi amplified this position on March 26, posting on X that U.S. soldiers had abandoned their bases in Gulf Cooperation Council countries and were hiding in hotels and civilian offices. He accused American forces of using GCC citizens as human shields and called on hotels across the region to refuse bookings from U.S. military personnel.



Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi went further on Iranian state television, stating that any location becomes a legitimate target once U.S. troops enter it. “When all the Americans go into a hotel, then from our perspective that hotel becomes American,” he said.





The IRGC also issued a direct message to regional civilians, urging them not to shelter American troops and to report the locations of U.S. forces, framing this as an Islamic duty.





Crucially, the New York Times independently confirmed that thousands of U.S. troops had been dispersed from their regular bases and were operating from improvised locations, including hotels, office buildings, and temporary facilities, maintaining intelligence and targeting functions using portable systems.

It is important to note that the claim that U.S. bases were destroyed and rendered inoperable originates solely from Iranian state and IRGC-linked sources and has not been independently verified.





Sources: Fars News Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (official X post), Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi (state television), IRGC public statement, The New York Times.



Verified. Sourced. Accurate.