Iran Warns Israel: Any Further Attack Means Widespread Destruction at Home



Tehran has issued a stark warning: any strike on Iranian infrastructure will trigger immediate and widespread destruction across Israel.





The threat comes days after Israel’s unilateral airstrike on March 18 hit facilities tied to the South Pars gas field—the world’s largest natural gas reserve, shared with Qatar.

Netanyahu confirmed the operation happened without U.S. coordination. President Trump quickly distanced Washington, stating the U.S. “knew nothing” and ordering no more such attacks on the field, while warning Iran against hitting Qatari energy sites again.





Iran responded with missile strikes on Gulf energy targets, including Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG complex, causing extensive damage and spiking global oil prices over 15% in hours.

The tit-for-tat has already disrupted regional LNG output and displaced thousands amid fears of broader energy chaos.





BRICS-aligned channels like @BRICSinfo are pushing the narrative of multipolar pushback, but the conflict shows no sign of cooling—Israel calls the war “halfway” done, while sirens continue in both countries.