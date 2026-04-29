Iran warns “not over” — military stays on high alert despite ceasefire

Iran’s military spokesperson has declared that the war is far from over, stressing that the country remains in a state of full combat readiness despite a ceasefire in effect since April 8.

The statement signals rising tension beneath the surface, as efforts to reach a permanent resolution have stalled. Deep divisions between Iran and the United States over negotiation terms continue to block any meaningful progress.

The situation underscores a fragile pause — not peace — with both sides still positioned on edge.