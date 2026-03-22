Iran Warns of Strike on Ras Al Khaimah if Disputed Islands Are Targeted





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), could become a military target if any action is taken against the disputed islands of Abu Musa and Greater Tunb.





The islands, located near the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz, are controlled by Iran but also claimed by the UAE, making them a long-standing point of tension between the two sides.





Iran reiterated that any move against these territories would cross a red line, signaling potential escalation in an already fragile region.





Meanwhile, the UAE and several Gulf states have repeatedly denied allowing their territory or airspace to be used for military operations against Iran.





The warning highlights the growing risk of the conflict expanding beyond current flashpoints into the wider Gulf region.