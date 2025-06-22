Iran warns Trump, ‘You started it, we will end it’ after U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

Iranian state television has escalated tensions with the United States, broadcasting a chilling message directed at US President Donald Trump, “Mr. Trump, you started it, and we will end it.” The statement followed U.S. airstrikes targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan ordered by Trump, who called the operation a “very successful attack.”

In a provocative segment titled “Within the Fire Range of Iran,” Iran’s state-run channel displayed a map highlighting U.S. military bases across the Middle East, including in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Qatar, and Egypt.

The anchor warned that these bases are vulnerable to Iranian retaliation, signaling Tehran’s readiness to respond militarily.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the Foreign Ministry echoed the threat, promising “severe consequences” for the U.S. action.

Trump, speaking from Washington, urged Iran to pursue peace but warned of further strikes if Tehran retaliates.

Iran’s government downplayed the damage to its nuclear sites, insisting its uranium enrichment program remains intact. As both nations trade threats, the region braces for potential escalation in an already volatile