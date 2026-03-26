Iran warns U.S. against military move on Kharg Island, issues regional threat





Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that any U.S. attempt to deploy troops or seize Kharg Island would pose serious risks to American forces, amid rising military movements in the region.





He also cautioned the UAE against cooperating with Washington in any potential operation, signaling severe consequences if regional actors become involved.





The statement comes as Iran says it is closely monitoring U.S. military build-up in the Middle East, highlighting growing tensions and the risk of wider escalation.