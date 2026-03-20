Iran Weighs “Transit Fees” in Strait of Hormuz Move Could Trigger Global Supply Chain Shock





Iran’s parliament is reviewing a proposal to impose transit fees on commercial and oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, citing sovereign rights and the need to fund maritime security.





The measure is reportedly aimed at vessels from nations Tehran considers “hostile,” particularly those supporting U.S. and Israeli military operations. Lawmakers argue that a significant portion of shipping routes passes through Iranian territorial waters, justifying the move.





If implemented, the policy could send global shipping and energy costs sharply higher, as roughly 20–30% of the world’s oil supply transits through the strait





The proposal is also expected to ignite a major legal dispute under international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which governs navigation rights in strategic waterways.





What appears as a “fee” could function as a geopolitical lever one capable of reshaping global trade flows overnight.