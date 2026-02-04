IRAN WILLING TO SHUT DOWN NUCLEAR PROGRAM AS U.S. OFFICIALS HEAD TO ISTANBUL





Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to meet Iran’s foreign minister Friday, with Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt officials also attending.





It’s the first face-to-face talks since Trump moved his “armada” into striking range.





Iran is offering major concessions.



They’re willing to suspend the nuclear program and have already sent Ali Larijani to Moscow with a message from Khamenei: Iran could ship its enriched uranium stockpile to Russia like they did under the 2015 deal.



Source: New York Times / @sentdefender