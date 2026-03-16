Iranian Armed Forces Issue Urgent Evacuation Warning for Specific Areas in Dubai and Doha Over Alleged U.S. Military “Hideouts”





In a major escalation of the ongoing Middle East conflict, Iran’s joint military command and Media Operations Centre have warned residents in designated parts of Dubai (UAE) and Doha (Qatar) to evacuate immediately. The Iranian Army claims U.S. military personnel are using civilian areas and “hideouts” in these locations as bases, making them potential targets for impending Iranian strikes in the coming hours.





The warning specifically references ports, docks, and urban zones in the UAE (including Dubai’s Jebel Ali port area) where the U.S. is alleged to have launched attacks on Iran’s Kharg Island oil terminal. Iranian officials state they will exercise caution to avoid populated civilian zones but insist these sites are now “legitimate targets” in retaliation.





This development comes amid heightened tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure, with no independent verification of U.S. personnel hiding in civilian areas provided by Iranian sources.





Sources:

– Associated Press (AP News)