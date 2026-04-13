Iranian ayatollah praises Pope Leo’s stance on Mideast war

Iranian Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani praised Pope Leo XIV for what he called the pontiff’s “courageous stance” against the US and Israel, according to a letter shared by Iranian official media on Monday.

Leo, the first American pope, has become increasingly vocal about the US and Israel’s war with Iran, and he has condemned President Donald Trump’s rhetoric against the people of Iran as “truly unacceptable.”

Hamedani, an influential religious figure, said Leo’s courage in speaking out against Trump in the pope’s pursuit of peace would “immortalize your name and actions on a global scale.”

“We, in turn, appreciate your rightful stance as the respected leader of the world’s Catholics and as a bearer of the message of Jesus Christ,” Hamedani said in a letter sent to the pope at the Vatican.

Hamedani’s letter comes amid growing friction between Trump and the pope over the war. Leo has said he has “no fear of the Trump administration” and will continue to speak out despite pushback from Trump.

The president earlier Monday denounced the pope’s stance on the Iran war and said he was “terrible for foreign policy.” Asked if he owes Pope Leo an apology, Trump said: “No, I don’t, because Pope Leo said things that are wrong.”