 Breaking News : Iranian Ballistic Missile Scores Direct Hit on Major Chemical Complex in Israel’s Negev Desert





A large explosion and massive fire erupted at the ICL Rotem chemical complex in the Rotem Industrial Zone (Mishor Rotem), located in Israel’s Negev desert near Dimona, after it was struck by an Iranian ballistic missile on March 25, 2026.





The strike caused significant structural damage and a heavy plume of thick black smoke, visible from a distance. No inju₹ies have been reported from this specific incident. The facility is a key industrial site involved in phosphate processing and chemical production.





This latest strike is part of the ongoing escalation between Iran and Israel, distinct from earlier March 21–22 attacks that targeted residential areas in nearby Dimona and Arad (which inju₹ed approximately 180 people but left the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center undamaged).





Source: Confirmed by geolocated footage and reporting from The Cradle, with additional verification from open-source intelligence and regional media outlets.