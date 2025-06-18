Iranian Broadcasting Corporation urged citizens to delete WhatsApp from their phones to avoid being tracked by Zionist enemy

Tthe Iranian Broadcasting Corporation (IRIB) has urged it’s citizens to delete WhatsApp from their Mobile phones.

The broadcasting cooperation made a bold claim that the app collects personal information, including users last locations and contact details.

According to them, this details are shared with hostile foreign entities, specifically the Zionist enemy.

This decision, coincides with heightened tensions ongoing between Iran which isn’t looking like one that will be ending anytime soon.

As we reported earlier, there’s an ongoing tension between Iran and Israel ollowing Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

The conflict has already caused lots of damages to both countries and reports indicates some top Iran military leaders have been eliminated.

Meanwhile the warning reflects concerns over surveillance and data exposure during the ongoing conflict.