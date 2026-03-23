Iranian Cluster Missiles Pierce Israeli Defenses, Rain Down on Tel Aviv



Iran has launched a fresh barrage of missiles armed with cluster munitions directly over Tel Aviv, bypassing elements of Israel’s vaunted Iron Dome system.

Explosions lit up the night sky as dozens of bomblets scattered across the city, injuring dozens and causing visible damage in civilian areas.





The strike comes amid escalating retaliation in the ongoing U.S.-Israel war with Iran. Iran’s Foreign Minister bluntly rejected President Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that threats will not sway Tehran and calling instead for respect.





Israel’s air defenses face mounting strain: intercepting low-cost Iranian projectiles demands expensive countermeasures, raising questions about long-term sustainability.

Civilian casualties mount on both sides as the conflict shows no signs of de-escalation, with global oil markets on edge and fears of wider regional involvement growing.