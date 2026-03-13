Iranian Dissident Urges Uprising: “This Is the Moment We Have All Been Waiting For”



As Operation Epic Fury hammers the Iranian regime’s nuclear sites, missile arsenals, and terror networks, a brave Iranian voice is calling on his countrymen to seize the hour and topple the oppressive mullahs.





In a powerful 33-second video circulating on X, an anonymous Iranian man—face blurred for safety and wearing a white cap emblazoned with “MIGA” (Make Iran Great Again)—delivers a direct message of defiance and hope.





“Trump delivered on his promise,” he declares. “He sparked a fire that can’t be put out. Now it’s our turn.”





He continues: “This is the moment we have all been waiting for years. An opportunity that won’t come around again. The people know the time has come to cross the finish line. We go until we reclaim Iran from this filthy regime. We are only one step away from the destination. United we will fight together to defeat this evil regime.”





The clip, posted amid U.S. strikes that have already crippled much of Iran’s military capacity, echoes President Trump’s long-standing pledge to end the regime’s nuclear threat and support the Iranian people’s freedom.

With the regime weakened and its leadership reeling, this grassroots call signals the fire Trump ignited may soon consume the oppressors from within.