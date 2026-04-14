The Iranian Embassy in Thailand turned one of Donald Trump’s campaign-style posters into a viral gas-price meme, highlighting how the conflict is spilling into the digital space.





On April 13, the embassy posted a redesigned image replacing “Trump 2028” with “Trump $20.28 per gallon,” alongside the caption “Are you ready folks?” The post quickly gained traction online.





The timing followed the collapse of U.S.–Iran talks in Islamabad and the announcement of a U.S. naval blockade targeting Iranian ports. Soon after, oil markets reacted sharply, with prices rising and fuel costs climbing.





The post is part of a broader wave of online messaging by Iranian diplomatic accounts worldwide, using satire and memes to respond to U.S. rhetoric and shape public perception during the conflict.





Officials in Iran have also warned that continued escalation could push fuel prices significantly higher, reinforcing the economic dimension of the standoff.