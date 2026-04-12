Iranian Exiles Urge President to Finish the Job Against Terror Regime



Ottawa, Canada – Brave Iranian-Canadian activist Goldie Ghamari stood tall at a massive rally on April 11, 2026, delivering a clear message to President Donald Trump on behalf of millions silenced inside Iran.





Speaking at the Global Day of Action called by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, leader of the Lion and Sun Revolution, Ghamari rallied the crowd with the pre-1979 Iranian flag waving high. She thanked Trump for finally standing with the Iranian people after 47 years of weakness from previous administrations.





“Our message to President Trump on behalf of 90 million Iranians in Occupied Iran whose voices have been silenced by the Islamic Regime: ‘Thank you! And please finish the job! End the terrorist Islamic Regime once and for all!'”





Ghamari made it personal and direct. She urged Trump to act decisively, saying the time has come to dismantle the mullahs’ grip that has turned Iran into a hub of terrorism and oppression. The crowd erupted in chants of “Javid Shah,” showing unbreakable support for restoring freedom and the rightful heritage of Persia.





This was no ordinary protest. With recent U.S. strikes hitting Iranian nuclear and military targets, exiles see real momentum. They view it not as war, but as the path to liberation for a people who have suffered under radical Islamic rule far too long.





Ghamari, a human rights advocate who fled the regime as a child, has consistently called out the terror. Her words cut through the noise: no more half-measures, no more appeasement. Finish the job so Iran can be free.