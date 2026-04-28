Report : Iranian F-5 Allegedly Struck U.S. Camp Buehring in Early Conflict Phase, Officials Say





A report attributed to NBC News citing U.S. defense officials claims that an Iranian F-5 fighter jet may have struck Camp Buehring during the early phase of the conflict. The incident, if confirmed, would mark a rare case of a manned aircraft targeting a U.S. military base in recent years. However, key details remain unverified.





According to reporting by NBC News, U.S. officials indicated that an Iranian-operated Northrop F-5 was able to reach and strike Camp Buehring, a major U.S. Army installation in Kuwait. The report suggests this occurred in the opening phase of hostilities, a period characterized by intense missile and drone activity across the region





Defense analysts cited in follow-up reporting suggest the incident may have taken place under unusual operational conditions, possibly during a period when air defense systems were managing multiple simultaneous threats. This could have created temporary vulnerabilities, though no official technical explanation has been publicly confirmed.





Despite the claims, no independent evidence, such as imagery, operational data, or a formal Pentagon briefing, has been released to substantiate the strike. Details regarding damage, casualties, or the exact method of penetration remain unclear.



Source:

Reported by NBC News (citing U.S. defense officials)