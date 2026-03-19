Iranian FM Araghchi Criticizes Macron Over Silence on Iran Attacks



Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of failing to condemn Israeli and U.S. actions against Iran.

In a statement posted on social media, Araghchi said Macron “has not uttered one word” against alleged attacks, including incidents targeting fuel storage and gas facilities in Tehran. He further claimed France only expressed concern after Iran’s retaliation, calling the position“sad.”





The remarks come amid heightened tensions following recent escalations between Iran and Israel, with Western leaders increasingly voicing concern over regional stability.





Source: Statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (official remarks/shared via social media)