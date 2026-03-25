BreakingNews : Iranian Forces Reportedly Deploy FPV Drones on Kharg Island Amid Fears of Potential U.S. Ground Operation

Images circulating online reportedly show Iranian soldiers positioned on Kharg Island in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, equipped with first-person view (FPV) drones.

The deployment suggests preparations for a possible U.S. ground operation targeting the island, which plays a vital role in Iran’s oil export infrastructure.

While the authenticity and timing of the images remain unverified, the presence of FPV drones indicates a shift toward asymmetric, close-range defensive tactics.

Such drones have been widely used in recent conflicts for precision strikes against advancing ground forces, armored units, and logistical assets

Kharg Island holds immense strategic importance, serving as a primary terminal for Iran’s crude oil exports.

Any military activity in or around the island could significantly impact regional energy flows and escalate tensions in the already volatile Strait of Hormuz.

Source: AMK Mapping