Iranian Foreign Minister visits Putin in Moscow to discuss issues surrounding U.S’ airstrikes on Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has paid an official visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The pair met in Moscow on June 23, 2025, following United States’ airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The meeting focused on coordinating Iran’s response to the strikes, which both leaders condemned as illegitimate and a violation of international law.

Araghchi delivered a letter from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seeking stronger Russian support amid escalating tensions with the U.S. and Israel.

Putin emphasized Russia’s efforts to assist Iran but stopped short of committing to military aid, citing Russia’s ongoing involvement in Ukraine.

The talks underscored the strategic partnership between Tehran and Moscow, with Iran expecting Russia to play a role in multilateral forums like the U.N. Security Council.