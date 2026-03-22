Iranian General Who Threatened Trump Meets Swift End in Airstrike



An Iranian Air Force brigadier general, Mohsen Darrebaghi, who publicly vowed to assassinate President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been eliminated in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

Darrebaghi, a relative of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a key figure in Iran’s military logistics, made his threats openly before the current conflict escalated.





His death marks another blow to the regime’s top ranks as American and Israeli forces continue precise strikes against Iranian command structures.

Over a dozen senior officers have already been taken out since late February, disrupting Tehran’s ability to sustain its aggression.





Talk big, get hit hard. The message from Washington and Jerusalem is clear: threats against American leaders and allies come with consequences. No safe havens for those who target our presidents or our allies.