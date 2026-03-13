Iranian Hackers Strike Back: Major Cyberattack Cripples U.S. Medical Giant Stryker





Pro-Iranian hacktivists from the group Handala have claimed responsibility for a devastating cyberattack on Stryker, a leading American medical device manufacturer. The assault reportedly wiped out over 200,000 systems and stole 50 terabytes of data, disrupting operations across 79 countries.





Handala cited retaliation for U.S. military action under Operation Epic Fury, including a strike that hit a school in Minab, Iran. This marks the first significant pro-Iranian cyber hit on U.S. infrastructure since President Trump’s decisive campaign began dismantling the regime’s threats.





Stryker reports the incident is contained to its internal Microsoft environment with no ransomware or malware confirmed, but outages continue to hamper business functions. The breach exposes real vulnerabilities in critical supply chains as America stands firm against Iranian aggression.