Iranian Lawmakers Reportedly Reviewing Proposal for €50M Trump Bounty



Reports circulating online claim that members of Iran’s parliament are reviewing a proposal that would offer a €50 million reward to anyone who assassinates U.S. President Donald Trump.





According to reports, the proposal is being presented as retaliation following the killing of Ali Khamenei earlier this year.





However, there is currently no confirmation that the proposal has become official Iranian government policy or law. Sources indicate it remains under parliamentary discussion.





The claims have triggered massive reactions online as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to dominate global headlines.



📌 Source attribution: David J Harris Jr.