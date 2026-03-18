Seems Iranian leaders don’t learn from past mistakes. Emerging details from the attack that wiped out the Basij leadership follow the same pattern that killed former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top generals.





According to reports, the top commander, his deputy, and around 10 senior officers had gathered inside a tent, believing it would conceal them. Unfortunately, it didn’t.





Mossad, through agents on the ground, located the site and passed the intelligence to fighter jets already airborne, which then carried out a precise strike that left no survivors.





The Basij is a powerful paramilitary force under the IRGC, created by Ruhollah Khomeini after the Iranian Revolution. It is made up of mostly volunteers and part-time fighters, including students, workers, and civilians loyal to the government.





With virtually all the top leaders of the organization now dead, how will this be spinned for a country at war? As usual, their replacements will be announced soon.