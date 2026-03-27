Iranian Media Claims Mobilization of Over One Million Troops in Preparation for Possible U.S. Ground Offensive





Iranian state media is reporting a significant escalation in military readiness amid heightened tensions with the United States.



According to Tasnim News Agency (March 26, 2026), citing well-informed military sources, “more than one million Iranian combatants have been mobilized and organized for ground confrontation with the American forces.” The report describes “a wave of enthusiasm” rising among the country’s ground forces due to speculation about a potential U.S. ground offensive on Iran’s southern front.





In addition, a massive surge of young Iranians has submitted volunteer applications to the Basij militia, the Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Corps (IRGC), and the regular army.



The source added: “If the U.S. wants to open the Strait of Hormuz using reckless and self-destructive tactics, let them do it. We are prepared for the possibility that they will deploy a ‘suicid∆l’ strategy and the Strait of Hormuz will remain blockaded.”



This comes as Iranian officials signal strong national resolve in the face of ongoing regional developments.



Source: Tasnim News Agency – Official report dated March 26, 2026.