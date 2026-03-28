Iranian Missile & Drone Strike Hits Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia for the Second Time – 10 U.S. Service Members Wounded, Refueling Aircraft Damaged





Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia came under attack again on Friday, March 27, 2026, as Iranian forces launched at least one missile and several drones targeting the key U.S.-operated installation.





U.S. and Saudi officials report that the strike wounded at least 10 American service members, with two sustaining serious injuries. The attack also caused damage to several U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft on the ground. The planes sustained repairable damage and were not destroyed.





This marks the second confirmed Iranian strike on the base in March 2026. An earlier attack damaged five KC-135 refueling planes and previously resulted in the de∆th of one U.S. soldier from injuries sustained in initial strikes on the facility.





The incident highlights the escalating risks to U.S. forces in the region amid the ongoing conflict.





Source: The Wall Street Journal (primary reporting, citing U.S. and Arab officials), corroborated by The Associated Press, CNN, and other outlets including Military Times and CBS News.





This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more verified details become available from official channels.