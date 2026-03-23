Breaking News : Iranian Missile Fleet Wiped Out at Caspian Port as New Images Reveal Devastating Strike Impact

Newly surfaced images show significant destruction of Iranian naval assets at a key Caspian Sea port, offering fresh visual confirmation of a major strike on Iran’s northern fleet infrastructure.

According to reports, the damage is centered around the Iranian port of Bandar Anzali, a strategic naval hub on the Caspian Sea. The images, now circulating widely on social media, appear to show multiple Iranian missile boats and naval craft heavily damaged or completely destroyed while docked at the facility.

The strike is believed to be linked to earlier Israeli military operations targeting Iranian naval infrastructure in the region. Israeli forces had confirmed carrying out airstrikes on Iranian naval assets in the Caspian Sea, marking a significant geographic expansion of the conflict beyond its traditional zones in the Persian Gulf and surrounding areas.

Reports indicate that several missile-equipped vessels, including ships fitted with air defense systems and anti-submarine weaponry, were among the targets. The port itself is considered a critical base for Iran’s northern fleet and plays a key role in both military operations and logistical activity in the Caspian region.

Explosions had previously been reported in Bandar Anzali during the time of the strikes, suggesting coordinated aerial attacks on naval infrastructure and docked vessels.

While Iranian authorities have not released detailed official damage assessments, the emerging imagery provides one of the clearest indications so far of the scale of losses suffered by Iran’s naval forces in the Caspian theater.

This development underscores the widening scope of the ongoing conflict, with military operations now extending deep into northern Iran and targeting strategic maritime assets far from the frontlines traditionally associated with the crisis.

Source: Defence Blog