Iranian Missiles Hammer US Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Damaging Key Refueling Planes





Iranian forces launched a direct missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 27, hitting critical US assets on the ground.





The Wall Street Journal reports that five American KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft were damaged in the attack. Satellite imagery revealed charring and missing engines on the planes, which are vital for extending the reach of US fighters and bombers across the Middle East.





This marks the second confirmed Iranian hit on the base this month. Prince Sultan, located southeast of Riyadh, houses more than 2,000 US troops and serves as a major logistics hub for American operations in the region.





Iran has unleashed over 200 missiles and drones in recent barrages, exposing serious vulnerabilities in US forward bases. At least 15 American aircraft and drones have been damaged or destroyed so far, according to tallies.





While Saudi defenses have intercepted many incoming threats, this latest strike shows Tehran’s growing ability to penetrate and punish American positions in the Gulf. Weak responses only invite more aggression from a regime that respects strength, not restraint.