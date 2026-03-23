Iranian missiles now capable of reaching US  Military base in Kenya

Iranian missiles now capable of reaching Kenya and Russia





Recent reports suggest that Iran has expanded its missile capabilities, potentially allowing strikes as far as Kenya in Africa and Russia in Eurasia.





Most notably, Iran launched two ballistic missiles at the US‑UK military base on Diego Garcia, located roughly 4,000 kilometres from Iranian territory in the Indian Ocean.

One missile failed mid‑flight, and the other was intercepted, but the attempt demonstrates Iran’s growing long-range reach.





These developments raise serious concerns about global security and force countries to rethink air defence and strategic preparedness.