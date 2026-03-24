Breaking News : Iranian Naval Mines Confirmed in the Strait of Hormuz as U.S. Intelligence Tracks Active Threat





U.S. officials have confirmed to CBS News that approximately a dozen Iranian naval mines are currently deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, based on current American intelligence assessments. The mines identified are the Iranian-manufactured Maham 3 and Maham 7 Limpet Mine, deployed using small watercraft capable of carrying two to three mines each.





The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most critical energy chokepoint, through which roughly 20% of global oil supply passes. The waterway has been effectively closed to commercial shipping since the start of the U.S.-Iran conflict on February 28, 2026.





In response, U.S. Central Command confirmed it destroyed 16 Iranian minelaying vessels near the strait. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated the strikes were carried out at President Trump’s direction.





Iran still retains an estimated 80 to 90 percent of its small boat and minelaying fleet, according to U.S. intelligence, meaning the current deployment represents only a fraction of its full mining capability. Iran’s total naval mine stockpile is estimated at up to 6,000 mines.





Iran has also threatened to expand mining operations across the entire Persian Gulf if U.S. military pressure continues.





Diplomatic channels remain active. A senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official confirmed to CBS News that a U.S. message was received through mediators and is currently under review.



Source: CBS News, March 23, 2026 | Corroborated by CNN, CNBC, and U.S. Central Command