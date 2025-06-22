IRANIAN OPPOSITION LEADER: “KHAMENEI MUST GO”



After the U.S bombed Iran, Maryam Rajavi, head of the exiled opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s nuclear ambitions have been destroyed, and it’s over for him:





“Now Khamenei must go. The Iranian people welcome the end of the war and seek peace and freedom





Khamenei is responsible for an unpatriotic project that, in addition to costing countless lives, has cost the Iranian people at least $2 trillion – and now, it has all gone up in smoke.”