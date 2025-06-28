Iranian parliament officially approves bill completely halting cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency

Iran’s parliament approved a bill on June 25, 2025, to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The vote decision comes at the back of the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on its nuclear facilities in Esfahan, Fordow, and Natanz.

The decision was passed with 221 votes in favor out of a total 223 members who were present and cast the vote.

If approved, it will halt IAEA inspections, surveillance camera installations, and reporting until the security of Iran’s nuclear sites is guaranteed.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf criticized the IAEA for not condemning the attacks and acting as a “political tool,” stating Iran would accelerate its civilian nuclear program.

The bill however awaits final approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and Guardian Council.

The move responds to a June 2025 IAEA resolution censuring Iran for non-compliance, which Tehran claims justified the attacks.