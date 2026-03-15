Iranian Police Officer: “I Want to Sell One Kidney Whole and Healthy”



A serving Third Lieutenant in Iran’s police force has gone public with a raw video plea exposing the regime’s economic collapse, revealing salaries so low that even enforcers of the Islamic Republic are driven to desperation.





Third Lieutenant Mostafa Loghmani, stationed in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province, posted the clip after receiving his monthly pay for Azar. The amount: 23 million and 900 thousand tomans—roughly $100–170 USD at prevailing exchange rates amid runaway inflation.





A father of three students, a renter, and forced to commute daily between Minanab and Bandar Abbas at a cost of 500–600 thousand tomans per round trip, Loghmani laid bare the math that no longer adds up.





“I am Third Lieutenant Mostafa Loghmani, a police officer of the so-called Islamic Republic,” he begins.



He then states plainly: “Gentlemen who are running the government and enjoying being in power, the patience of the armed forces, the patience of our colleagues has its limits.”





In the most stark admission, he declares: “My kidneys are healthy, I want to sell one kidney whole and healthy.”



Loghmani accuses colleagues of silently cursing the situation or worse out of fear, but insists he has “nothing to lose” in speaking out.





“It will reach Mr. Khamenei and the gentlemen who are in power and enjoying it,” he warns directly.





The outburst, one of several rare public complaints from police ranks in late 2025 and early 2026, underscores a regime losing grip even on its own security apparatus. While some officers later retracted similar statements under apparent pressure, Loghmani stood firm, signaling cracks that could prove fatal for the mullahs.