Iranian President Pezeshkian Delivers Nowruz Address from Makeshift Basement Hideout





On March 20, 2026, as Iran marked Nowruz and Eid al-Fitr amid escalating regional conflict, President Masoud Pezeshkian recorded his traditional New Year message in what appears to be an underground bunker. The setting featured blankets hung on walls for crude soundproofing, dim lighting, and a pink stuffed animal placed near his feet—details that have drawn widespread mockery online as symbols of the regime’s diminished authority.





The visibly weary Pezeshkian, speaking in subdued tones, opened with standard religious phrasing and offered congratulations: “In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Dear people of Iran, my fellow compatriots… I congratulate you all on the arrival of Nowruz and, coinciding with it, the blessed Eid al-Fitr.”





He acknowledged a “different atmosphere” this year, blaming external enemies for attempts to sow despair while praising Iranian resilience: “This year Nowruz has arrived in a different atmosphere. Our enemies have tried to make us despair, but the Iranian nation has shown with its patience and resilience that it will not surrender.”





Pezeshkian insisted Iran seeks no conflict with Muslim neighbors, calling them “our brothers” and attributing problems to foreign interference: “We do not seek war with our neighbors and Muslim countries… Our dear neighbors, you are our brothers. Our difficulties are the result of the interference of enemies. We are ready to resolve all differences with you.”





He proposed a regional security framework excluding outsiders and reiterated Tehran’s stance on nuclear weapons: “To establish peace and stability in the region, I propose that a regional security structure be formed by Islamic countries, without the involvement of outsiders. Iran does not seek nuclear weapons and will not. We only consider defending ourselves our right.”





The address closed with hopes for blessings: “I hope the new year will be full of goodness and blessings for all Iranians. Happy Nowruz to you.”





The video’s low-production quality and Pezeshkian’s defeated demeanor stand in sharp contrast to the pomp of past regime messages. Many observers see it as further evidence that real power rests with the IRGC, leaving the presidency a hollow figurehead in a regime under severe pressure.