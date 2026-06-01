Iranian President Reportedly Offers Resignation Amid Deepening Power Struggle Within Regime





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly submitted a request to resign, citing a severe lack of authority within the country’s ruling system and growing exclusion from key state decisions.





According to reports, Pezeshkian informed the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that both he and his administration have been sidelined from major policy and security deliberations, leaving him unable to effectively carry out the responsibilities of the presidency.





The reported resignation comes as signs of internal divisions and power struggles within Iran’s leadership continue to intensify, raising questions about the balance of power inside the Islamic Republic. The development also coincides with ongoing negotiations between Tehran and the United States over a range of regional and nuclear-related issues.





Meanwhile, Donald Trump has repeatedly pointed to what he describes as growing fractures within Iran’s ruling establishment, previously stating that the regime is “seriously fractured.”





If confirmed, Pezeshkian’s departure would mark one of the most significant political developments in Iran in recent years and could further expose tensions at the highest levels of the country’s leadership. 🇮🇷