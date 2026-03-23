Iranian Regime Cracks Emerge as Police Chief Blames IRGC for Drone Deaths



Israeli Channel 14 reports fresh signs of internal fracture inside Iran’s ruling structure amid ongoing Israeli drone strikes.





Senior Iran analyst Dror Balazada cited sources indicating deep tensions between regular police forces and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).





Police Chief Ahmad-Reza Radan has lodged a direct complaint to IRGC head Ahmad Vahidi.



The core grievance: police personnel are exposed on the streets, suffering casualties from Israeli drones, while receiving zero support or backup from the IRGC.





Key quotes from the report include police frustration over being “left to die” without assistance, and complaints that their forces handle the frontline burden and “pay with their blood” while the IRGC stays protected or uninvolved.





This rift highlights growing strain within the regime as external pressure mounts and security forces turn inward with mutual accusations.





The development suggests the regime’s cohesion is weakening under sustained military and intelligence operations against it.