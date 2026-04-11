Iranian Speaker Shares Image of Children Killed in School Strike



Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Parliament of Iran, posted an image on social media showing him looking at photographs of children killed in a U.S. missile strike on a school.

He described the children as his “companions” on his journey to Pakistan for peace negotiations.





The image shows four children’s portraits placed on airplane seats, accompanied by backpacks and flowers, symbolizing those who lost their lives.





Preliminary findings from the U.S. military indicate the strike carried out on February 28 may have been based on outdated intelligence, resulting in over 165 fatalities, most of them children.