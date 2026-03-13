Iranian State TV Admits: At Least 10 IRGC/Basij Checkpoints Destroyed in Drone Strikes





Iran’s regime-controlled state television has confirmed a significant blow to its internal security forces: at least 10 IRGC and Basij checkpoints have been destroyed, with additional targets hit across the country. This rare admission highlights mounting pressure on the Islamic Republic’s repressive apparatus amid ongoing Israeli drone operations.





Footage shared online and discussed in reports shows precise strikes on street-level positions long used by regime enforcers to harass, stop, and intimidate civilians. These checkpoints, often manned by Basij militia, have served as tools of control rather than public safety.





In a video breakdown from Tousi TV, the presenter notes the developments bluntly:



“Checkpoints are getting wiped out, and the state TV in Iran themselves confirmed that at least 10 have been destroyed. And more happening…”





The clip includes ground-level views of armed personnel patrolling and stopping vehicles arbitrarily, followed by explosion footage from the strikes. One embedded street reaction captures the sentiment:





“Here was a checkpoint, it was full, they hit everyone, everybody is dead.”



Another voice exclaims:



“Beautiful! Beautiful.”





As the regime faces internal erosion, defections, and disrupted command structures, these targeted hits on its street-level enforcers signal a clear weakening of the mullahs’ grip on power. The pressure is building, and the regime’s own media has been forced to acknowledge it.