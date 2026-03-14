Breaking News : Iranian Strike Reportedly Damages Five U.S. Air Force Refueling Aircraft at Saudi Air Base





Multiple media reports citing U.S. officials say that five U.S. Air Force aerial refueling aircraft were struck and damaged while parked at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia during an Iranian strike.





According to two U.S. officials quoted in reports, the aircraft were on the ground at the time of the attack when the strike hit the base. The affected aircraft are believed to be U.S. Air Force tanker planes used for aerial refueling operations that support combat aircraft across the region.





The officials said the aircraft were damaged but not destroyed, and they are expected to undergo repairs. No c∆sualties among U.S. personnel have been reported so far.





Prince Sultan Air Base hosts U.S. forces and serves as a key hub for American air operations in the Middle East, including surveillance, refueling, and combat support missions.





The incident highlights the vulnerability of high-value support assets such as aerial refueling tankers when stationed on the ground during periods of heightened regional tensions.





At the time of reporting, U.S. Central Command had not issued an official public statement confirming the details, and the information is based on officials speaking to the media.



Source: Reuters, citing Wall Street Journal and U.S. officials